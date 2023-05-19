Tyler Seguin will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Seguin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +3.

In 18 of 76 games this year, Seguin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 38 of 76 games this season, Seguin has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Seguin has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 76 Games 6 50 Points 2 21 Goals 2 29 Assists 0

