Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars playing at 8:30 PM on Friday, May 19 ET, broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.

The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 37 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players