Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Rockies on May 19, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Charlie Blackmon and other players on the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies ahead of their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Friday at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Martín Pérez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Pérez Stats
- Martin Perez (4-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his ninth start of the season.
- He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Perez has seven starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|May. 12
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
|at Angels
|May. 7
|3.2
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|6.1
|6
|1
|0
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 19
|5.2
|8
|3
|3
|3
|0
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Semien Stats
- Semien has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI (51 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He has a .293/.375/.477 slash line on the year.
- Semien has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has six doubles, 13 home runs, 16 walks and 46 RBI (41 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.320/.541 so far this year.
- Garcia brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|5
|7
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has 39 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI.
- He has a .273/.371/.413 slash line on the season.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|May. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bryant Stats
- Kris Bryant has put up 46 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.
- He's slashed .297/.370/.426 so far this year.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
