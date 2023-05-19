Evgenii Dadonov will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, May 19, 2023. There are prop bets for Dadonov available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Dadonov has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 14:43 on the ice per game.

Dadonov has scored a goal in six of 73 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 28 of 73 games this year, Dadonov has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 24 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dadonov has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Dadonov has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 1 33 Points 0 7 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.