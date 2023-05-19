The Boston Celtics are 9.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -9.5 214.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 214.5 points 65 times.
  • Boston has an average point total of 229.4 in its outings this year, 14.9 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • This season, Boston has won 12 of its 20 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 52 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 214.5 points.
  • Miami's contests this season have a 219.3-point average over/under, 4.8 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this year, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
  • The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +333.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 23.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have hit the over seven times.
  • Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road games (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • When Boston scores more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Heat have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than on the road (.390, 16-25-0).
  • The Heat average just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow (111.4).
  • Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39
Heat 30-52 0-1 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.