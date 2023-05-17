Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rangers vs. Braves Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 50 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .296/.379/.473 on the season.

Semien will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics May. 14 1-for-4 3 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has six doubles, 11 home runs, 16 walks and 44 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .252/.316/.503 slash line on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 14 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Athletics May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Strider Stats

The Braves' Spencer Strider (4-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in eight starts this season.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

The 24-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.70), seventh in WHIP (.921), and first in K/9 (15.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 12 6.2 5 2 2 12 1 vs. Orioles May. 6 5.0 4 2 2 10 0 at Mets May. 1 5.0 5 4 4 8 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 8.0 2 0 0 13 0 at Padres Apr. 18 6.0 1 0 0 9 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .348/.438/.604 on the season.

Acuna hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .325 with a double, four home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Blue Jays May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 2 at Blue Jays May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has put up 34 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He's slashed .268/.400/.575 on the year.

Murphy enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .100 with a home run and two RBI.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers May. 16 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.