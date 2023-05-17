Sean Murphy and Adolis Garcia will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Rangers have +125 odds to upset. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -155 +125 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The last 10 Rangers games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. In three games in a row, Texas and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 9.2 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.

Texas has a record of 4-4 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas' games have gone over the total in 25 of its 41 chances.

The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-7 13-9 11-4 15-12 18-11 8-5

