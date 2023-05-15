Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Seguin's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

  • Seguin's plus-minus this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +3.
  • In 18 of 76 games this year, Seguin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
  • Seguin has a point in 38 games this season (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.
  • In 25 of 76 games this season, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability is 53.5% that Seguin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

  • The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle
76 Games 12
50 Points 3
21 Goals 1
29 Assists 2

