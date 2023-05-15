Max Domi and the Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Domi against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Max Domi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has a plus-minus of -15, while averaging 17:46 on the ice per game.

Domi has a goal in 17 games this year out of 80 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Domi has a point in 39 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points 12 times.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Domi has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Domi has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Domi Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 13 56 Points 16 20 Goals 6 36 Assists 10

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.