Joe Pavelski will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Pavelski's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)

0.5 points (Over odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is +42.

In Pavelski's 82 games played this season he's scored in 25 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Pavelski has a point in 49 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 20 times.

In 38 of 82 games this season, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 64.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 12 77 Points 20 28 Goals 13 49 Assists 7

