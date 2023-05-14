Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (24-15) will visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (9-32) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, May 14, with a start time of 4:07 PM ET.

The Rangers are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+135). The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (2-3, 5.25 ERA) vs Drew Rucinski - OAK (0-3, 8.16 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Rangers and Athletics game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-165) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $16.06 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 12 (60%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a 9-3 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (23.1%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win seven times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-6.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +310 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.