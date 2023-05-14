Sunday's 3:30 PM ET matchup between the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden features the Celtics' Jaylen Brown and the 76ers' Joel Embiid as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ABC.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, May 14

Sunday, May 14 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Watch Jayson Tatum, Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics' Last Game

On Thursday, the Celtics beat the 76ers 95-86, led by Marcus Smart with 22 points (plus seven assists and seven rebounds). Embiid was the high scorer for the losing squad with 26 points, and he chipped in one assist and 10 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marcus Smart 22 7 7 2 0 3 Jayson Tatum 19 9 6 2 2 4 Jaylen Brown 17 6 4 0 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

76ers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid 26 10 1 1 3 0 Tyrese Maxey 26 5 3 3 0 3 James Harden 13 7 9 3 1 0

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also posting 4.6 assists.

Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon is posting 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is putting up team highs in points (33.1 per game) and rebounds (10.2). And he is producing 4.2 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per contest.

James Harden paces the 76ers in assists (10.7 per game), and posts 21 points and 6.1 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris gets the 76ers 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The 76ers receive 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey.

The 76ers receive 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from De'Anthony Melton.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 26.1 10.4 5.4 1.1 1.5 2.8 James Harden PHI 21.4 6.2 8.4 1.8 0.3 3 Joel Embiid PHI 19.8 8 2.3 0.6 2.3 0.5 Jaylen Brown BOS 24.8 4.8 3.7 0.7 0.2 2.6 Marcus Smart BOS 17.4 3.8 4.9 0.9 0.1 2.4 Tyrese Maxey PHI 20.9 5 2.1 1.5 0.5 3.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.