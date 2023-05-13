Jason Robertson and Jared McCann are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken square off at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 109 points. He has 46 goals and 63 assists this season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2 at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 0 0 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Jamie Benn has 33 goals and 45 assists to total 78 points (1.0 per game).

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1 at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 1 1 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

Joe Pavelski has 77 total points for Dallas, with 28 goals and 49 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 11 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 9 1 0 1 4 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 4 0 4 6

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -250)

McCann has scored 40 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 30 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with 70 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 19%.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Stars May. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 7 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 4 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 2 0 0 0 0

Put your picks to the test and bet on Stars vs. Kraken player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Vince Dunn is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 64 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 50 assists in 81 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 11 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 9 0 2 2 1 vs. Stars May. 7 0 1 1 0 at Stars May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Stars May. 2 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.