Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars take the road to square off with the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have a 3-2 edge in the series. The Stars have -165 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+140).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-165)
|Kraken (+140)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars are 43-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 26-11 (winning 70.3%).
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have won 24 of the 54 games, or 44.4%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Seattle has a record of 15-10 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The Kraken have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.
- Over their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.
- The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
