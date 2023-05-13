The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken Saturday in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have a 3-2 lead in the series. The Stars have -175 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+145).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 56 of 94 games this season.

The Stars have gone 20-7 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Kraken have been made the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

Dallas is 10-2 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter (83.3% win percentage).

Seattle is 6-4 when it is the underdog by +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (+125) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-167) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-175) 2.5 (-120)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-139) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-161) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+100)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 4.00 2.90

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.7 3.20 3.20

