The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken Saturday for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars hold a 3-2 edge in the series. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this decisive matchup, assigning them +140 moneyline odds against the Stars (-165).

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Saturday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+140)

Kraken (+140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 47-21-14 overall and 8-16-24 in overtime contests.

In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).

The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has finished 5-5-7 in the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 60 times, and are 46-7-7 in those games (to register 99 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-5-7 record (37 points).

In the 51 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Stars finished 18-11-9 in those contests (45 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

