Marcus Semien will lead the way for the Texas Rangers (23-15) on Saturday, May 13, when they clash with Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (9-31) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 4:07 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +120. The total for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (2-1, 3.82 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (0-3, 5.54 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 8-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Athletics have won in nine, or 23.7%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win eight times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-6.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

