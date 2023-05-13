A couple of hot hitters, Marcus Semien and Brent Rooker, will be on display when the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and lost both contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have an 11-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.9% of those games).

Texas has gone 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 60%.

Texas has played in 37 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-13-2).

The Rangers have had a run line set for just two matchups this season, and covered in both.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 11-9 9-4 14-11 17-10 6-5

