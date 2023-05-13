Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 13, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Heiskanen against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Miro Heiskanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -135)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 25:29 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Heiskanen has a point in 47 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 23 times.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 19 times.

Heiskanen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 62.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 57.4% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 79 Games 11 73 Points 10 11 Goals 2 62 Assists 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.