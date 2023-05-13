Jamie Benn will be in action Saturday when his Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Fancy a wager on Benn? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:47 per game on the ice, is +23.

In 30 of 82 games this year Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 51 of 82 games this season, Benn has recorded a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

The implied probability that Benn hits the over on his points prop total is 58.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Benn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 11 78 Points 13 33 Goals 3 45 Assists 10

