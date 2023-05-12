How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers Friday at Scotiabank Arena for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 3-1 advantage in the series.
TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS is the place to tune in to watch the Maple Leafs and the Panthers square off.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/10/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|2-1 TOR
|5/7/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|5/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 FLA
|5/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|4-2 FLA
|4/10/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|2-1 (F/OT) TOR
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the league (278 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 32 goals during that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 36 goals over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
