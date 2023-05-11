The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will match up in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league and are allowing 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

These two teams average 229.4 points per game between them, 3.9 more than this game's point total.

These two teams together allow 224.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Denver has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 31.5 -115 27.8 Kevin Durant 30.5 -115 29.1 Deandre Ayton 12.5 -125 18.0 Cameron Payne 8.5 -110 10.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Deandre Ayton or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.