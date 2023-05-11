The Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied 2-2 in the series. The Kraken have +165 moneyline odds against the favorite Stars (-200).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has played 55 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars have won 73.1% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (19-7).

This season the Kraken have nine wins in the 23 games in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas is 6-2 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Seattle has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +165 or longer, and is 5-2 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (+160) 3.5 (+110) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.7 3

