The Dallas Stars are set for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series.

Tune in to TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Stars and the Kraken hit the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players