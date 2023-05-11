Josh Smith -- batting .276 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on May 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Mariners.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith has two doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .203.

In 10 of 23 games this season (43.5%), Smith has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 23 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Smith has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .095 AVG .263 .345 OBP .391 .095 SLG .474 0 XBH 4 0 HR 2 0 RBI 3 8/5 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 13 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings