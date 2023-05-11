Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Robertson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -135)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Robertson has averaged 18:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +37.

In 36 of 82 games this season, Robertson has scored a goal, with nine of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Robertson has a point in 60 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 34 times.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Robertson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 57.4% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 10 109 Points 8 46 Goals 2 63 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.