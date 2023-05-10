On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Read More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is hitting .235 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (18 of 28), with multiple hits four times (14.3%).
  • Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grossman has driven in a run in nine games this season (32.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this season (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.38 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Castillo (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.38 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 10th, .912 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
