Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (21-14) and the Seattle Mariners (18-18) at T-Mobile Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 3:40 PM ET on May 10.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (2-0, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Dane Dunning (2-0, 1.42 ERA).

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

ROOT Sports NW

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Rangers have won in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (223 total, 6.4 per game).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.73 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Rangers Schedule