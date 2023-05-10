Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on May 10 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .834, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (25 of 35), with multiple hits 14 times (40.0%).

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 48.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (60.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (82.4%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (47.1%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (70.6%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (64.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings