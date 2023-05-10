The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)

Knicks (- 3.5) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 15-12 ATS record New York puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Knicks are 27-14 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

This year, New York is putting up 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).

The Knicks are dishing out just 22.9 assists per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Knicks are draining 12.6 threes per game (11th-ranked in league). They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by New York in 2022-23, 60% of them have been two-pointers (69.9% of the team's made baskets) and 40% have been three-pointers (30.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points allowed).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

