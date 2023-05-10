The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .244 with six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Jung has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 33 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this year (33.3%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 15 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

