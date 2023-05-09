The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 2-1. The Kraken are underdogs (+120) against the Stars (-145).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

In 46 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars are 18-7 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Kraken have nine wins in the 22 games in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas is 15-5 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Seattle has gone 9-6 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-115) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.2 2.7

