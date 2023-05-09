How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday the Seattle Kraken are on their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 edge in the series.
You can watch on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Stars square off against the Kraken.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/7/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|7-2 SEA
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.
- The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 32 goals over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
