How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 46 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Fueled by 116 extra-base hits, Texas ranks fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Texas has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 223.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .341 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rangers rank 17th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.182 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers' Andrew Heaney (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has two quality starts in six chances this season.
- In six starts, Heaney has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/5/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|5/6/2023
|Angels
|W 10-1
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Reid Detmers
|5/7/2023
|Angels
|W 16-8
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|José Suarez
|5/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|5/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|George Kirby
|5/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Castillo
|5/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Mason Miller
|5/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|JP Sears
|5/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Drew Rucinski
