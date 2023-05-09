Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (21-13) and Seattle Mariners (17-18) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on May 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (3-2) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (2-2) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Rangers matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Rangers have won in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Texas has been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Texas is No. 2 in the majors, scoring 6.6 runs per game (223 total runs).

The Rangers have the ninth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

