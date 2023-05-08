Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jarred Kelenic, Marcus Semien and others when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 38 hits with nine doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .286/.377/.466 on the season.

Semien will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, six walks and five RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 7 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 at Angels May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Angels May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 32 hits with five doubles, nine home runs, 14 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.329/.520 so far this year.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 7 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 1 at Angels May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 at Angels May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Gilbert has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 3 6.0 3 2 2 6 2 at Phillies Apr. 26 5.0 7 4 4 6 1 vs. Brewers Apr. 18 6.0 5 4 4 8 0 at Cubs Apr. 12 6.2 4 1 1 7 1 at Guardians Apr. 7 4.0 6 3 3 6 2

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has 10 doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .298/.357/.570 slash line on the year.

Kelenic has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .243 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

France Stats

Ty France has 33 hits with 10 doubles, a home run, 12 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .262/.352/.365 so far this season.

France takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double and a walk.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Astros May. 6 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

