Monday's game between the Texas Rangers (20-13) and Seattle Mariners (17-17) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 8.

The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (1-1) against the Rangers and Jon Gray (1-1).

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those games.

Texas has a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.7 runs per game (221 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule