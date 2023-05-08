Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .262 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last outings.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 27 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 12.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 54.5% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (21.2%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|14 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (53.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- Gilbert (1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
