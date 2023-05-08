Julius Randle and his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 105-86 loss to the Heat (his last action) Randle put up 10 points and 14 rebounds.

With prop bets available for Randle, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 25.1 15.9 Rebounds 8.5 10.0 7.6 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.3 PRA 36.5 39.2 26.8 PR 32.5 35.1 23.5 3PM 2.5 2.8 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Julius Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.6 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.8 threes per game, or 21.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat give up 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Julius Randle vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 38 10 14 2 0 0 0 5/2/2023 38 25 12 8 3 0 0 3/29/2023 15 3 5 1 0 0 0 3/22/2023 36 15 6 9 1 0 1 3/3/2023 36 43 9 3 8 1 0 2/2/2023 34 23 10 6 3 0 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Randle or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.