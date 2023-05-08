Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-6 against the Angels.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .258 with six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 129th and he is 46th in slugging.
- Jung has gotten at least one hit in 71.0% of his games this season (22 of 31), with multiple hits nine times (29.0%).
- In 19.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (22.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (48.4%), including seven multi-run games (22.6%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.52).
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- Gilbert (1-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
