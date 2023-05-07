The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up 1-1. The Stars are the favorite, with -145 moneyline odds, in this game against the Kraken, who have +125 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-145) Kraken (+125) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 64 times this season, and have finished 41-23 in those games.

Dallas is 30-15 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 59.2% chance to win.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 51 times, and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

Seattle has gone 17-13, a 56.7% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.8 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

In their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 2.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

