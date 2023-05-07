How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars go on the road against the Seattle Kraken for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 1-1.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Tune in to TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the match unfold as the Stars and Kraken square off.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 26 goals during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.