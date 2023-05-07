Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 showcases the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 1-1.

Follow the action on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Stars and the Kraken hit the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players