Robbie Grossman -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on May 7 at 4:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .258 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Grossman enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300.

Grossman has gotten a hit in 18 of 26 games this season (69.2%), with more than one hit on four occasions (15.4%).

In 11.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has driven in a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.2% of his games this season (12 of 26), he has scored, and in four of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings