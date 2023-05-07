The Texas Rangers (19-13) are looking for Robbie Grossman to prolong a 14-game hitting streak against the Los Angeles Angels (19-15), on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels will give the nod to Jose Suarez (1-1) versus the Rangers and Martin Perez (4-1).

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023

4:07 PM ET

Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Suarez - LAA (1-1, 7.89 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (4-1, 2.41 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

The Rangers are sending Perez (4-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 32-year-old has a 2.41 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings during six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to his opponents.

Perez is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Perez will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Suarez

Suarez (1-1) will take the mound for the Angels, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing two hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 7.89 ERA this season with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5 walks per nine across five games.

None of Suarez's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

