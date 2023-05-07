Marcus Semien and Shohei Ohtani are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels meet at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday (at 4:07 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 36 hits with eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .283/.378/.465 on the season.

Semien has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, seven walks and four RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Angels May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 29 hits with four doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .244/.307/.479 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 at Angels May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

José Suarez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Suarez Stats

Jose Suarez (1-1) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his sixth start of the season.

Suarez has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Suarez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Apr. 30 5.0 2 0 0 6 3 vs. Athletics Apr. 24 5.0 8 7 7 5 2 at Yankees Apr. 18 3.1 3 2 2 1 6 vs. Nationals Apr. 10 4.0 10 4 4 2 1 at Mariners Apr. 4 4.1 8 7 6 4 0

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has collected 36 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .286/.355/.508 on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 4 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has nine doubles, eight home runs, 17 walks and 20 RBI (37 total hits).

He has a slash line of .301/.396/.569 so far this year.

Trout takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Cardinals May. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 at Cardinals May. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

