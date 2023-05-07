Nate Lowe and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels and Jose Suarez on May 7 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .262.

Lowe is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Lowe has had a hit in 26 of 32 games this season (81.3%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 53.1% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (14 of 32), with two or more runs six times (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (85.7%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings