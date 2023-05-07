The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .730 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is hitting .263 with six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
  • He ranks 77th in batting average, 125th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Jung has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (21 of 30), with at least two hits nine times (30.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 30), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jung has had an RBI in 10 games this season (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (23.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 46.7% of his games this year (14 of 30), with two or more runs six times (20.0%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 14
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Angels will send Suarez (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 7.89 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .337 to his opponents.
