The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman and his .568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .250 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Grossman will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 68.0% of his 25 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.0% of those games.

In 12.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has an RBI in seven of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings