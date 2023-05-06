The Los Angeles Angels (19-14) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Texas Rangers (18-13) at 9:07 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Reid Detmers (0-2) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Detmers - LAA (0-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (3-2, 3.93 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (3-2) takes the mound first for the Rangers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed nine scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

During six games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.93 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .266 to opposing batters.

Eovaldi is looking to secure his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Eovaldi will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 6.0 frames per outing.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

Detmers (0-2) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 23-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 4.85 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .255.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

In five starts, Detmers has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

